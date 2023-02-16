A years-long effort to refresh a West Bench park has been put on hold.
The work in Mariposa Park scheduled to begin last fall, but was delayed by weather and has now been “deferred due to budget constraints,” according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
“Planned work for phase one of the project included construction of a perimeter pathway, irrigation upgrades, and accessibility and landscape improvements.”
The RDOS “will continue exploring grant opportunities and other funding options for this project. Work is anticipated to resume once funding becomes available.”
Public consultation on the project started in 2021.
Mariposa Park is a sprawling green space located in a gully at the end of Vedette Drive and is largely undeveloped, except for a playground and tennis courts.