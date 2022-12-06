A judge has sided with the City of Penticton in a legal battle over the controversial rezoning of a lake-view property.
A citizens’ group called the Penticton Society for Transparent Governance and Responsible Development earlier this year filed a petition in B.C. Supreme Court seeking judicial review of city council’s January 2022 decision to rezone 602 Lakeshore Dr. from RM2 (small lot residential) to RM3 (medium density multiple housing) to allow construction of a four-storey, eight-unit apartment building.
At the heart of the society’s argument was the lot’s size: Its 19-metre width is 27% less than the minimum required in the RM3 zone, while its overall area of 1,113 square metres is 20% less than the required minimum. As such, the society claimed council’s decision was unreasonable.
In its reply to the petition, the city argued that minimum lot sizes specified in the RM3 zone must only be met for a subdivision, not a rezoning. It also warned the court “should be very slow to interfere with or second-guess an elected municipal council’s decision on the appropriate zoning regulations for land within the municipality’s jurisdiction.”
The judge felt the same way.
“I cannot agree that the city acted unreasonably in exercising the powers it is authorized to use pursuant to the (Local Government Act),” wrote Justice Wendy Baker in her Dec. 5 decision.
“The petitioner has not brought forward any evidence to suggest the city has acted in bad faith, gratuitously, or in an oppressive manner. The city has not acted in a way that could find no justification in the minds of reasonable people.”
The judge went on to note the council “received extensive reports from its planners, held public hearings, received an amended proposal from the owners to satisfy some concerns” and approved the rezoning at a properly constituted meeting.
“The petitioner’s disagreement with the city’s decision, and its view that city has permitted the construction of a building too large for the lot, is not a sufficient basis for a finding the city acted unreasonably in exercising its legislative powers."
The judgement, which did not speak to costs, followed a one-day hearing in June.
The society was incorporated March 30 and its directors were listed in the petition as Peter Achtem, Jeanette Beaven, Gary Denton and Dennis Hayashi.
City staff issued a building permit for the project in August.