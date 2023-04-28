It’s settled then: Of all the pothole-scarred, tar-lined streets in Summerland, it’s a 268-metre stretch of Jubilee Road West through the downtown core that is in most dire need of repairs.
That ribbon of asphalt, running past Summerland Middle School between Kelly and Jubilee avenues, ranked No. 1 on a list of the 19 highest-priority road and water projects within the District of Summerland.
The list is contained in the new Roads and Water Integrated 20-Year Asset Management Plan prepared on behalf of the district by consulting firm Urban Systems and endorsed this week by council.
“This is a muti-use risk-assessment tool to help with managing the prioritization of our annual infrastructure investment – that’s a lot of words,” acknowledged Joe Mitchell, the district’s director of works and infrastructure, who presented the plan.
It arose from the 2019 Asset Management Investment Plan, which determined the district was underspending on its crumbling infrastructure.
With a separate $110,000 grant from the B.C. government, the district then hired Urban Systems to zero in on roads and watermains and come up with a definitive list of priorities. (Sewer was left out because installation of the municipal system only began in 1996.)
In consultation with district staff, the team from Urban Systems pulled together data from condition assessments of the roads and water systems to come up with a list of priority projects, then came up with a scoring system to rank them.
The five factors considered in the rankings were: likelihood and potential impact of failure; cost of doing nothing; funding availability; alignment with council’s goals; and affordability.
“This analytical approach provides Summerland with a defensible, consistent and transparent process for the selection of projects for inclusion in its long-term capital plan,” states the executive summary of the 95-page plan.
Mayor Doug Holmes put a finer point on it.
“If there’s anything that symbolizes inefficiency in local government more, it’s repaving a road one year, only having to go dig it up a couple years later to replace the water mains,” he said.
“And so, this is, I think, the really exciting thing about this is we can address that and be more efficient in the way we do things.”
Lying below the report is what its authors describe as a roads and water network that’s in desperate need of help.
The consultants determined the water system has 45% life in it and requires an annual capital investment of $1.7 million to maintain it at current levels.
The road system was assessed at 32% life expectancy and an annual spending need of $1.6 million.
Currently, the district spends about $3 million annually on both systems combined -- $1.4 million less than recommended.
The report determined the total replacement cost of the water system is $74 million, with approximately 17% of it having already exceeded its expected service life.
The replacement cost of the road system was pegged at $96 million, with 13% of it past its expiry date.
To help give life to the plan, its contents will be uploaded through the district’s website to a dedicated dashboard, where users will be able to sift through maps and data, and view summaries and photos of the priority projects.
“All of the scoring for each project is on here, so you can see how every project was scored out,” said Mitchell.
The 19 projects on the list have a combined cost of $30.5 million – in 2022 dollars – and are graded into low, medium and high priorities.
Here are the 8 highest-priority road rehabilitation projects in Summerland:
1. Jubilee Road West
Section: 268 metres between Kelly and Wharton Avenue.
Priority: High
Cost: $660,000
2. Victoria Road South
Section: 1.3 kilometres between Prairie Valley Road and Lenzie Street
Priority: High
Cost: $3,230,000
3. Prairie Valley Road
Section: 1.2 kilometres between Cartwright and Morrow avenues.
Priority: High
Cost: $2,980,000
4. Wharton Avenue
Section: 198 metres between Kelly Avenue and Victoria Road North
Priority: High
Cost: $500,000
5. Fenwick Road
Section: 140 metres at the south end of Fenwick Road
Priority: Medium
Cost: $115,000
6. Sinclair Road
Section: 101 metres south from the intersection with Jubilee Road West
Priority: Medium
Cost: $250,000
7. Blair Street
Section: 515 metres between Victoria Road North and Washington Avenue
Priority: Low
Cost: $1,270,000
8. Canyon View Road
Section: 790 metres south of the intersection with Hillborn Street
Priority: Low
Cost: $1,940,000
Source: Summerland Roads and Water Integrated 20-year Asset Management Plan