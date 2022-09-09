SD67

The following is a complete list of Okanagan Skaha School District 67 candidates in the Oct. 15, 2022 municipal election.

Nominations closed Friday at 4 p.m.

(• incumbent)

Penticton (four to be chosen)

• Shelley Clarke

Kate Hanson

Lynn Kelsey

• James Palanio

• Barb Shepherd

• Tracy Van Raes

Summerland (two to be chosen)

Maurren Harrington

Erin Hayman

Debbie Patterson

•Dave Stathers

•Linda Van Alphen

Rural trustee (one to be chosen):

(Naramata, West Bench, Kaleden, Penticton Indian Band)

Karen Botsford (Naramata)

Jesse Martin (Kaleden)