The following is a complete list of Okanagan Skaha School District 67 candidates in the Oct. 15, 2022 municipal election.
Nominations closed Friday at 4 p.m.
(• incumbent)
Penticton (four to be chosen)
• Shelley Clarke
Kate Hanson
Lynn Kelsey
• James Palanio
• Barb Shepherd
• Tracy Van Raes
Summerland (two to be chosen)
Maurren Harrington
Erin Hayman
Debbie Patterson
•Dave Stathers
•Linda Van Alphen
Rural trustee (one to be chosen):
(Naramata, West Bench, Kaleden, Penticton Indian Band)
Karen Botsford (Naramata)
Jesse Martin (Kaleden)