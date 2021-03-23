A 60-unit affordable housing project will help Summerland solve a puzzle that Coun. Erin Trainer says has perplexed local officials like her for years.
“I think that housing options like the one we’ve been presented with is exactly what our town needs,” Trainer said Monday night ahead of unanimous votes approving amendments to the Official Community Plan and zoning bylaw required for the project at 8709 Jubilee Rd. E.
“We hear and we see this daily. I’ve been on council for six years and affordable housing is something that has always just been there and we haven’t really been able to tackle it, and this is kind of one of the first opportunities that’s starting to take shape that will allow us to meet a really big need in our community.”
Council approved the regulatory amendments following a public hearing that ran for an hour and 45 minutes.
However, the rezoning only allows the proponent, Vernon-based Turning Points Collaborative Society, to build up to four storeys; adding a fifth storey would require a separate development variance permit later.
As envisioned, the full five-storey building would feature 13 one-bedroom units, 37 two-bedroom suites and 10 three-bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 550 to 950 square feet.
Half of the units would have rental rates tied to tenants’ income, 30% would go for the market rate, and 20% would be set aside for low-income earners.
“There will be people living in this housing that are making minimum wage and perhaps holding down two part-time jobs just to make ends meet, as well as some people that are on disability and fixed incomes,” Turning Points consultant Ann Howard told council during the public hearing.
Coun. Doug Patan said he was sold on the idea after learning it is not intended as a homeless shelter, addictions recovery centre or other form of social housing.
“This is for our minimum-wage earners, this is for our health-care workers, this could be for our retail workers,” said Patan. “This could be for families.”
The site was formerly home to the Summerland RCMP detachment, but has been vacant since the police moved into a new building in 2012.
Earlier on Monday, council received a separate report on the region’s housing needs that suggested Summerland requires at least 165 new dwelling units by 2026 to keep up with anticipated population growth.
The assessment, prepared by EcoPlan consultants on behalf of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, estimates Summerland’s population will grow 0.8% annually from 11,095 residents as of the 2016 census to 11,980 by 2026.