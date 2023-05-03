Penticton’s top police officer has gone on medical leave after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
“Our prayers are all with Supt. Brian Hunter, who is battling cancer right now, and we’re all praying for him and we look froward to his safe and healthy return,” said Coun. Amelia Boultbee during the roundtable portion of Tuesday night’s council meeting.
Staff-Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck has been tapped to serve as acting detachment commander and said his boss hopes some good comes from sharing his diagnosis.
“He feels if his story motivates other men to get checked and look after themselves then he is happy to share his story; especially if it translates to saving lives. Even through his own battles Brian never stops caring for others,” said Vatamaniuck in an email Wednesday.
“He will be away from the office for the foreseeable future as his treatment is quite invasive. He does plan on returning when he's feeling better.
“Just like any other day, the members of the Penticton RCMP are going to strive to make the communities we serve proud. But more than ever, we are going to strive to make Brian proud as he will be in our hearts and minds every shift.
Hunter was appointed to his post in Penticton, which covers all detachments in the South Okanagan-Similkameen, in late 2019 after four years in Port Alberni.
Since arriving in Penticton, Hunter has candidly and consistently expressed the need for more resources at his detachment, which has the highest per-officer caseload in B.C.