Okanagan Skaha School District 67 announced Thursday the appointment of Katelyn Scramstad to district vice-principal of inclusive education.
She is currently a learning support teacher (inclusive education/student
support services) with SD67. She joined the district in 2018, and was previously a learning support teacher with School District 36 in Surrey.
Scramstad has a Bachelor of Arts (English) from the University of Northern British Columbia, a Bachelor of Education from Simon Fraser University and a post-graduate certificate in inclusive education from Queens University in Kingston,Ont.