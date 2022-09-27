When marketing manager Andrea Davison decided to spruce up Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, she stumbled upon just the right artist for the job.
In fact, latching on to airbrush muralist Archer – a one-name artist known for his work with celebrities –turned out to be a stroke of luck.
Davison was stuck after some local artists pulled out of a mural project she had in mind.
“Then I got an email from Archer and I thought, ‘This is kind of interesting. He’s travelled throughout Canada and the United States and Central America painting thousands of murals and has worked for very famous Hollywood stars and bands.’
“So, I sent the (shopping centre) owners some of his pictures and said we’ve got this fellow who wants to come to our little Cherry Lane to do a mural, and they were all over it.”
Archer’s resumé includes working closely with Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath and Snoop Dogg. He has also painted for Rob Zombie, Lady Gaga, Sting, Sarah McLachlan, Alice Cooper and Gene Simmons to name a few.
After signing on for the Penticton project, Archer and Davison settled on combining the themes of vintage and shopping, resulting in the artwork that now adorns one of the food court walls.
The comedic image shows an exhausted husband with a purse, slumped over in a chair and his wife in a retail frenzy, her arms full.
“I mean, in Penticton we’ve got the demographics of many people over 55 who will remember this type of thing,” said Davison. “I think it’s also a really cool thing for younger people to look at, seeing how people dressed at that time.”
Not surprisingly, Archer is very much in demand and so it was while he was doing other work in Grand Forks that he produced the large canvasses for Penticton. They were delivered to the centre a short time later and put on display.
“Then I got an email from Archer saying he was coming to Penticton and could he drop by?” recalled Davison. “He really is quite a character and he told us about all the stories in his life.”
With the blessing of the centre’s owners, the marketing manager then asked the artist if he would be interested in doing more work at Cherry Lane.
“So, we walked through the mall with him and the concept he came up with was more vintage style and we’re looking at him coming back to do live mural work in the new year, to extend his work into the upper atrium in the food court,” said Davison.
Tentatively the new ceiling mural will be of a man falling with his parcels headed skywards, possibly with a three-dimensional element.
“We’re just so excited for this to happen and we’re also looking at him doing some exterior work just to bring the centre to life,” said Davison.
She is also still hoping to recruit some local artists to do work at the centre.