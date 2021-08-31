Some stray balloons knocked out power to nearly 4,400 homes and businesses Monday night in Penticton.
Shawn Filice, who manages the city’s electrical utility, said foil balloons made contact with a high-voltage power line at 7:06 p.m. near the intersection of Wiltse Boulevard and Wiltse Drive.
Filice said all 4,360 affected customers had power restored at 7:47 p.m. The outage area was bounded by Carmi Avenue to the north and city limits on the east, west and south sides.
“The magnitude of the customer impact was increased due to temporary conditions we have on our distribution system at the request of FortisBC. At FortisBC’s request, we have load transferred from Huth and Waterford substations to Carmi and Westminster substations for their planned maintenance,” explained Filice in an email.
“This condition will remain until the end of September.”
Had the grid not been reconfigured, the outage would have only affected 691 customers, according to Filice.