A public washroom facility that was scheduled for demolition could soon become part of LocoLanding Adventure Park.
The attraction’s operators have requested the washroom building at 75 Riverside Dr. be added to their lease of what is city park land. The washrooms are immediately adjacent to the southwest corner of LocoLanding and include about 4,300 feet of land.
The city planned to demolish the dated washrooms after installing a new facility closer to the skateboard park, but staff is now recommending they be turned over to LocoLanding at no charge, except that the attraction’s operators bear the eventual cost of demolition.
LocoLanding plans to move its fence to incorporate the washroom building into its operation.
Council is due to vote on the plan at its meeting Tuesday.
Although the site is covered by the Park Land Protection and Use Policy, city staff considers the change to be minor in nature and therefore public assent is not required to expand LocoLanding’s lease.