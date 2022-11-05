The Okanagan Connector was closed Friday afternoon (Nov. 4, 2022) after heavy snow made for the kind of treacherous driving conditions a trucker says he’s never before seen on the freeway.
Several semi-trailers and vehicles were in the ditch along the high-mountain road, which Eldon Vail said was covered in ice and unplowed snow.
“I’ve been driving this road for 12 years and this is the worst it’s ever been,” said Vail, who was headed to Vancouver from Kelowna before turning back of his own accord shortly before the highway was closed.
“There’s about two inches of solid ice on the road and about four inches of snow on top of that,” Vail said in an interview at the visitor information near Peachland where he’d stopped briefly to check his truck before returning to Kelowna.
“Guys were driving the highway last night, packing the snow right on, and it doesn’t look like it’s been plowed. So today, it’s almost impassible,” Vail said.
The road contractor AIM Maintenance reported the Highway 97C’s westbound lanes were closed west of Peachland because of a “vehicle incident” rather than poor driving conditions. But Kelowna RCMP issued a press release saying the highway had been ordered closed by the B.C. Highway Patrol “due to the treacherous road conditions at the higher elevations”.
At 1:15 p.m. it was still possible for drivers to turn from Highway 97 onto Highway 97C westbound, not knowing they would encounter a roadblock several kilometres ahead and have to turn back.
An update on the closure was not scheduled to be provided on DriveBC until 4 p.m.
Like other high-elevation highways in the Southern Interior, the Connector was hit by heavy snow that began Thursday and carried into early Friday morning. Environment Canada had warned of snowfall amounts of up to 20 cm on the highways.
But Vail said it was clear much more snow than that had come down when he turned off Highway 97 onto Highway 97C about 9 a.m. on Friday.
It took him three hours to reach the Pennask Summit, a distance of 36 km.
“I’d say (the contractor) just didn’t get on it overnight. The westbound lanes weren’t plowed at all,” he said.
Once at the summit, he made the decision to turn back rather than try continuing on to Vancouver.
“I realized I was never going to make it to Vancouver and back today,” Vail said. “We have a right to decide, for our own safety and the safety of the equipment, so I made the decision I wasn’t going any further.”