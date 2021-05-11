A proposed nine-lot residential subdivision on the outskirts of Summerland is slowly coming to life.
Council on Monday voted 5-2 to give first reading to the required zoning and Officially Community Plan amendments and require the owner of 13316 Prairie Valley Rd. to complete an environmental impact assessment before possibly sending the matter to a public hearing. Opposing votes were cast by Couns. Ken Patan and Marty Van Alphen.
A representative who spoke on behalf of the property owner suggested the assessment be completed only after a public hearing confirms interest in the project, but district staff recommended doing the study first to help plot council’s next steps.