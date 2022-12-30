A program that offers free analyses of illicit drugs is set to become a permanent feature in the South Okanagan.
Interior Health this month issued a request for expressions of interest from groups or businesses interested in providing the drug-checking service beginning this coming spring in Penticton. A similar tendering process is also unfolding in Vernon.
The winning bidder is expected to run the service using Fourier transform infrared spectrometers, which can analyze the chemical make-up of substances within minutes.
Clients will then receive a report about what’s actually in their drugs and can tailor their use accordingly – information that could save lives amid the ongoing opioid crisis.
The service, which is part of the larger harm reduction philosophy, has been operating for the last year in the region under a temporary contract with ASK Wellness.
“IH continues to prioritize drug checking services as an important part of the overall toxic drug crisis response and we are pleased to now have permanent funding in place for this service in the Penticton area,” the organization said in a statement Friday.
“The request for expression of interests is a step we take as part of normal open procurement when we are establishing a new permanent service.”
The winning bidder is expected to provide specially trained staff and offer both a store-front location and remote drop-off points, plus confirm its willingness to eventually expand the service to Osoyoos and Princeton. The contract value is capped at $50,000.
There were 27 drug-check locations across the province that were funded by the B.C. Centre on Substance Use as of October, according to the most recent publicly available information.
A total of 2,177 checks were performed and revealed the presence of benzodiazepines – a type of sedative – in 37% of samples that were believed to be opioids. That resulted in six different alerts in October alone.
“When purchasing fentanyl from an unregulated drug supply, it is often impossible to know what the fentanyl concentration of the drugs is,” explains the BCSU’s October bulletin.
“Drug checking can help, but point-of-care quantification results are provided in a range since it’s hard to be precise with the available technologies. For example, a technician might say, ‘This sample contains caffeine, mannitol, and between 5% and 10% fentanyl.’”
Through the first nine months of 2022, at least 158 people had died of illicit drug overdoses in the Okanagan region, according to the BC Coroner Service, not far off the grim record of 174 set in 2021.