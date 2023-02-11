Vince Galea and Kim Palmer are co-starring in Screwball Comedy, presented by the Many Hats Theatre Co. in Penticton. The Norm Foster-ppenned comedy opened Thursday at the Cannery Stage and runs until March 5.
Most Popular
Articles
- City demolishing own rental homes
- Bogner’s redevelopment battle rages on
- Booze on beach here for good
- Lost senior found dead
- Councillor questions protection of Penticton's 'colonial heritage'
- Next big thing on Martin Street?
- House arrest for killer trucker
- SPCA seizes cattle herd from Cawston rancher
- No lifeline for Bogner's
- Stranger found inside home asleep with a firearm
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Sweet time had by all as maple syrup season begins
- Canada's Cynthia Appiah claims monobob bronze at World Cup stop in Austria
- Trudeau travelling to Bahamas next week to meet with Caribbean political leaders
- Opening night
- Canadian women boycott training ahead of emergency labour talks in Florida
- Expect TBM paramedic calls to nearly double in 10 years: report