Emmi Urban was born in Neu Sarata, Romania on Jan. 19, 1922. She immigrated to Osoyoos in 1950 and along with her husband George raised six children on their family farm. The family grew to include 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. They moved to Penticton in 1998 to be closer to their children. She lived in her condo until age 99, when she moved into assisted living at Village by the Station. Over the past two weeks, she was able to celebrate her 100th birthday with many small individual gatherings with her family, many of whom she hadn’t seen in a number of years.
