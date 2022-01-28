While they both reject using violence and misinformation for political gain, two Okanagan MPs on opposite sides of the aisle differ in their views on the truck convoy that’s due to arrive in Ottawa on Saturday.
The so-called Freedom Convoy left B.C. last weekend en route to the nation’s capital, ostensibly to protest a federal mandate requiring cross-border truckers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
On the journey east, though, the convoy has attracted more radical elements opposed to vaccine mandates in general, with the most extreme supporters urging violence and toppling of the federal government.
Dan Albas, the Conservative MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, believes the convoy is a symptom of the federal Liberal government ignoring truckers who hold valid concerns about the vaccine mandate.
“I support 100% of our truckers because they have kept our store shelves full and under very stressful situations over the past two years,” said Albas in an interview Friday.
“And also, there’s a legitimate grievance, I think, that some truckers have who are against the federal government’s vaccine mandate and believe there are better ways to deal with it than through that one instrument.”
For example, said Albas, rapid tests “can reduce risk and assure our supply chains.”
“This is something we’ve been talking about in Ottawa for months, but it’s obviously hit a critical mass with this convoy,” he continued.
“Now, like any democratic movement, there are going to be people who join on for their own pet causes, and as an elected official, I have never supported misinformation or violence as a means for achieving political ends. However, people deserve to be heard and even if we disagree as Canadians, our system requires us to speak to one another and when we disagree to do so without being disagreeable.”
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has said he’ll meet with convoy participants, although Albas doesn’t plan to follow suit unless invited to do so by constituents.
Richard Cannings, the New Democratic MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay, is heading to Ottawa on Saturday and plans to “lay low” as has been his practice during the pandemic.
He disagrees with Albas’s assertion that all convoy participants’ concerns deserve to be heard.
“I know everybody’s sick and tired of this pandemic and wants to get back to their regular lives and regular work, regular recreation, whatever they need to do. But I’m concerned – I think most politicians are concerned – about the rhetoric coming out of some of the convoy leaders,” said Cannings.
“These truckers, if they’re unvaccinated, can’t even go to the United States, let alone come back, so it’s a bit moot on that part,” he added.
Cannings, while expressing support for the vast majority of truckers who are vaccinated and continue to keep the economy moving, suggested the convoy doesn’t represent the industry or society at large.
“If we ignore these health protocols, we’re only doomed to being in this pandemic longer and longer. Whether (or not) the truckers feel that they haven’t been heard, I think we can say for that small group of truckers, they haven’t really heard the science, they haven’t heard the message of what we have to do together,” said Cannings.
“And I know everybody’s fed up and tired and it’s hard when you can’t visit your loved ones, when you can’t relax with your friends in the way you’re used to, but let’s keep at this a little while longer.”
Despite the attention the convoy has received – and the $7.4 million it had raised as of Friday afternoon through a GoFundMe page – the number of participants is relatively small.
Police in Kingston, Ont., reported Friday morning that the convoy departed with 17 tractor-trailers, 104 tractors with no trailers, 424 passenger vehicles and six RVs.