Skaha Lake Park is hosting Rotary Ribfest. That’s old news.
The popular festival returns to the shores of Skaha Lake Friday and will feature five professional rib trucks, plus the Angry Vegan (for a vegetarian option), a beer garden, kids’ zone plus continuous live entertainment.
“I think the move has gone pretty well, it gives us a bigger space to use and with Skaha Lake Park, there’s a lot more parking available,” event co-chair Harpreet Sidhu said of the new venue.
The event began at Okanagan Lake Park, but since switched to the opposite end of the city where very few festivals are held. This will be the second year at Skaha Lake Park.
“We’re changing a couple of things around,” said Sidhu. “If we move this here, that will work better… those kind of things. This year the entire park is licensed so you can walk around and see your children playing in the kids’ zone or while you’re waiting in line for ribs, you may have a drink.”
Sidhu is co-chairing the event with Charles Parker in what will be the first joint effort with the Rotary Club of Penticton and the Sunsire Rotary. Proceeds will go to Rotary projects, including the Penticton Regional Hospital.
Entertainers this year include 13 Broken Bones, The Flannel Contract, The Outseer, The Barrel Maker, Mashtown, The Malarkeys and Das Corazones.
Judging takes place Sunday afternoon with a panel of local VIPs.
On Saturday, Ribfest is included in the free transit offerings by the City of Penticton for Canada Day. Additionally, the park is on the Lake-to-Lake bike route and plenty of bicycle parking is available.
Rotarians are also coordinating a 50/50 draw and tickets are available online (pentictonribfest.com) and at the venue.
Ribfest runs Friday through Sunday, noon-10 p.m. each day.