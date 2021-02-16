One of Penticton’s most vocal champions for social justice has found a larger stage from which to do her work.
Debbie Scarborough resigned Jan. 15 as executive director of the South Okanagan Women In Need Society to become the BC First Nations Justice Council’s new provincial manager of women and children protection.
“The (SOWINS) board decided to change my job description a little bit and it just didn’t work well for me, and this opportunity came along and will really enable me to take my experience to a more provincial level – definitely a more political level,” she said in an interview.
Scarborough, who resides in Naramata, declined to elaborate on how her job description was changed
Acting SOWINS board chair Rod Fru also declined to discuss specifics of Scarborough’s departure, but described the parting of ways as amicable.
“She promised five years and gave us 6 1/2 and we’ve enjoyed the fruits of her very hard labour,” said Fru.
SOWINS has hired a headhunting firm to help find Scarborough’s successor. In the meantime Peggy Nicholson, who was replaced as board chair by Fru, is acting as executive director.
“So, we’re in transition, but things are rolling along,” added Fru.
Scarborough said she was offered the new job – which is part of the BCFNJC’s mandate to reform the justice system to advance First Nations self-determination and self-governance – before she resigned from SOWINS, the work of which expanded greatly with her at the helm.
Under her watch, the non-profit became a more vocal advocate for marginalized people and began offering harm-reduction outreach services. It sold its 18-bed transition house and opened a new one that can serve up to 34 women and children, plus acquired a separate 12-unit building that offers long-term housing for women rebuilding their lives.
“I think we were really successful in bringing to light the issues of those living with homelessness, living with addictions and mental health issues,” said Scarborough.
“I think it was important that SOWINS, with the reputation we have in the community, we were able to make a difference and continue to make a difference.”