Operating the old Victory Church as an emergency shelter for the next year will cost provincial taxpayers about $1.7 million, according to documents obtained by The Herald.
A summary of the 2021-22 operating budget – the fiscal year starts April 1 – was provided by BC Housing in response to a freedom of information request filed in November 2020.
Wages and benefits for 17 full-time-equivalent staff are the biggest anticipated cost at $1.1 million, followed by meals at $250,000 and around-the-clock security at $180,000.
The building itself at 452 Winnipeg St. is being leased from its private owner for $90,000, while the shelter’s non-profit operator, the Penticton and District for Society Community Living, is set to receive a $70,000 administration fee.
All told, each of the 50 shelter beds – up from 42 currently – will cost about $2,700 per month.
But that’s a small price for the public to pay to help out society’s most vulnerable, according to one of the residents.
“It’s saved my life. It’s saved a lot of people’s lives,” said Trevor, who asked to be identified by his first name only.
Trevor, who’s in his 20s, said he’s spent parts of the past few months at the shelter, where he gets meals, a bed and access to some services, including an overdose prevention site where people can use drugs under supervision in case of a medical emergency.
If not for the old Victory Church, “I’d be out on the streets,” he said. “I’d be freezing to death.”
Trevor also suggested the shelter reduces visible homelessness because residents have somewhere to spend their days, plus, with an 11 p.m. curfew, the area “is a ghost town at night.”
While it’s unclear when BC Housing actually created the 2021-22 budget for the old Victory Church, it did so without having clearance to operate for that period.
City council balked March 2 at providing BC Housing a one-year extension of the required temporary use permit, meaning the shelter should be closing as planned March 31.
B.C.’s housing minister then promised to use his government’s power to override that decision if council doesn’t reconsider by March 15, and council is now planning to discuss the matter at its regularly scheduled meeting March 16.
“Until then, council has not formally discussed BC Housing’s request,” city spokesman Philip Cooper said in an email Thursday.
Council reluctantly approved the initial temporary use permit in October with just days to spare after being told there were no other suitable facilities available.
BC Housing at the time only sought permission to run the site through March 31, which is when winter shelters typically close. However, the agency has since determined there is still a housing emergency in Penticton with approximately 160 people on the streets as of January and the shelter needs to stay open as a result.
Besides the old Victory Church, PDSCL also operates a 20-bed emergency shelter at Compass Court. That facility’s operating budget for 2021-22 is approximately $1 million. However, that property – the former Super 8 at 1706 Main St. – is owned by BC Housing so there is no rent on it.
Staff wages and benefits at the Compass Court shelter are expected to ring in at $880,000, while PDSCL will collect a $20,000 administration fee.
The non-profit oversees a separate 22-bed supportive housing facility at Compass House with its own $1-million budget and $20,000 administration fee.