Delivery of today’s print edition of The Herald could be delayed for some customers due to extreme weather, Wednesday evening.
The newspaper’s delivery driver from the Lower Mainland, where The Herald is now printed, used an alternate and slower route due to the closure of the main Coquihalla Highway. According to DriveBC, there was first a vehicle incident followed by unsafe conditions caused by the Arctic front which has caused havoc with Western Canada and much of the United States.
The Coquihalla reopened to vehicle traffic this morning (Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022) around 6 a.m.
Some Herald customers will be receiving their paper later than usual or with Friday's edition (Dec. 23, 2022). We thank our customers for their patience and apologize for the inconvenience.