A man who admitted to committing four break-and-enters in Penticton over an eight-month span was sentenced Monday to house arrest.
Kyle Daniel Shaw, 32, pleaded guilty to the four offences and was handed four conditional sentences that will run for a total of two years.
During the first seven months, Shaw will be required to remain at home 24 hours a day with limited exceptions. If he abides by his release conditions, Shaw’s curfew will be gradually relaxed over the two-year period.
Shaw had at least two prior convictions for break and enter, the last of which resulted in a 79-day jail sentence in May 2019.
However, Judge Andrew Tam said in his decision Monday that Shaw’s good behaviour while on bail since January 2021 and Shaw’s work on his personal issues over that same period warranted the conditional sentence that was jointly recommended by the Crown and defence.
Defence counsel Nelson Selamaj said his client is a former ward of the state and Shaw’s difficult childhood led to addictions that eventually led to a life of crime to support those addictions.
Selemaj said Shaw “was wandering around the streets with unsavoury characters” at the time of the offences, but has since “removed himself from that situation” by relocating to live with family in West Kelowna.
Court heard the first break and enter to which Shaw pleaded guilty occurred around 2:30 a.m. on April 6, 2020, when an alarm was triggered at the Penticton and District Society for Community Living’s building at 180 Industrial Ave. W.
Surveillance video showed Shaw prying open the front door of the building, then propping open the door with a rock, before fleeing on his bike when the alarm sounded.
Nothing was taken and police were able to identify Shaw from the video.
It was Shaw’s fingerprints that led to his arrest for the next incident, which took place on Sept. 24, 2020, when he cut through the chain link fence surrounding the Penticton Fire Department’s training centre at 285 Dawson Ave.
Once inside, Shaw cut a lock on a storage trailer and stole a fuel container and can of fire suppressant valued at about $500.
Shaw again showed up on surveillance video on the afternoon of Nov. 11, 2020, when he used a break-in tool to get into the lobby of an apartment building at 75 Abbott St.
“It looked he attempted to make entry into the mailboxes, was unsuccessful, then went into the parkade” and stole items out of the box of a pickup truck, said Crown counsel John Swanson.
Shaw’s spree finally came to an end on Dec. 13, 2020, when a resident of an apartment building at 211 Norton St. called police to report a break and enter in progress.
Two men “appeared to be using bolt cutters and a pry bar to try to get into the building,” said Swanson.
Police arrived and found Shaw on the roof of the building with a backpack full of tools.