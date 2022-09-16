The 35th annual Okanagan Motorcycle Riders Association Toy Run/Poker Run will be held Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. from Rotary Park in Penticton.
Motorcyclists will ride north to Summerland where there will be a toy drop at 10:15 p.m. at the high school. The group then heads to Oliver with a stop at the A&W at 11:30 a.m. It will head back to Penticton stopping at A.G. Foods in Okanagan Falls at 12:15 p.m. before returning to Rotary Park at 1 p.m.
Cash and toy donations will be accepted at every stop with all proceeds to St. Vincent de Paul. Tax receipts are available upon request for $25 or more.
For additional details call 250-488-2237.