First Things First Okanagan is partnering with the District of Summerland to host an environmental-themed panel discussion on Earth Day, April 21.
Guest speakers will include Alison Shaw from Flipside Sustainability, James Littley from the Okanagan Basin Water Board and two students from Summerland Secondary School.
The discussion will focus on ways we can invest in the planet. It will be staged virtually via the Zoom videoconference service. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3KpjNUJ.
The two groups are also partnering on an electric vehicle parade and fair on April 24 at the Summerland library as part of the community’s larger Earth Week celebrations.