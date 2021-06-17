More than 2,500 ballots were cast during three days of advanced voting ahead of Saturday’s byelection in Penticton.
The city says a total of 962 votes were registered Wednesday, lifting to 2,521 the total number of people who have already selected their favourite of 10 candidates.
General voting is set for this Saturday, June 19, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at both the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, followed soon after by results.
A total of 3,752 ballots were cast in the last city byelection, staged in 2013 to elect a new mayor and councillor, representing voter turnout of approximately 15%.