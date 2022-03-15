The Okanagan Basin Water Board has renewed its call for strong measures to prevent invasive mussels from reaching local lakes.
Boat inspection stations found 17 boats with zebra or quagga mussels last year, and the water board expects visitors with boats to increase this summer as the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be waning.
The water board has sent six recommendations to Minister of Environment and Climate Change, George Heyman, which include making sure all boats coming in from out of province are inspected.
Despite having the inspection stations, not all visitors to the province stop there, the board said.
“If we are B.C.’s No. 1 destination for incoming mussel-infested watercraft, and we are encouraging tourism, we need to be better prepared,” said Sue McKortoff, chair of the water board and Osoyoos mayor, in a news release.