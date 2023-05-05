Two small-town mayors from the B.C. Interior whose communities have been battered by the effects of climate change appealed directly to federal politicians for help Thursday.
“Today I speak to you from a community that in 2021 experienced record heat domes, two wildfires at our gates and, lastly, major flooding from atmospheric rivers in the month of November. More than 400 properties were affected by floodwaters and the entire town of 7,500 was evacuated at 3 a.m. (on Nov. 16, 2021) due to the failure of our water and wastewater treatment systems,” said Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz during his opening remarks via videoconference.
And while Merritt’s recovery has been “inspiring and steady,” continued Goetz, “our flood-mitigation infrastructure is in substantially the same position as it was on the morning of Nov. 16, 2021.
“We acknowledge that we are open to future flood risk and until that changes the tension of our residents is palpable and, as of today, we are at a Level 1 flood risk with rapidly melting snow caps and we are testing temporary dykes and dykes that were built by the military almost two years ago.”
Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne, whose residents experienced virtually the same set of natural disasters, said rural communities “are the very face of climate emergency”
“The threat from climate events is real, and in my community we have climate refugees right now in temporary housing,” said Coyne, who also attended remotely.
Both mayors appeared before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Communities to make recommendations for climate adaptation.
Coyne said the biggest obstacle is money – or lack thereof.
Princeton’s tax base is only about $4 million, he said, while its new water system is estimated to cost $4.5 million and a new dyke system has been estimated to cost in the range of $100 to $500 million. So even covering a 20% share of the cost – the minimum local buy-in required for some disaster assistance programs – is beyond reach.
“It’s quite overwhelming, to be honest,” said Coyne, who recommended the federal government create a national flood mitigation strategy and disburse funding based on need, rather than population.
Goetz also recommended improvements to the federal disaster assistance program, which he described as too cheap and too slow. As an example, he said Merritt’s application for help had to wait 13 months for the program to open.
The mayors were invited to appear by Conservative MP Dan Albas, an associate member of the committee who represents Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.
“These communities are starting from so far behind it’s like starting a race with a ball and chain on you,” said Albas.