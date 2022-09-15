Construction

Construction crews work on a section of Duncan Avenue Tuesday. The westbound traffic lane is closed at this time to allow the drainage and bike lane work to proceed.

 Mark Brett/Local Journalism Initiative

Crews are hard at work this week on the section of Duncan Avenue between Main Street and Fairview Road. The stretch is being reworked to connect the lake-to-lake bike route from its current terminus at Duncan Avenue and Fairview Road to the new phase that begins at Duncan Avenue and Atkinson Street. All of the work is due to wrap up by the end of October.