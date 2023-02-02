A years-long effort to build a regional composting facility near Penticton’s landfill is “toast.”
The 32-hectare site at 1313 Greyback Rd. was purchased for $1.6 million by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in September 2020 for the purpose of building a new composting facility to help reduce the amount of waste going into local landfills.
However, the site is within the Agricultural Land Reserve, which required the RDOS to apply for permission for non-farm use. Its application was turned down in November 2021. The RDOS subsequently appealed and learned last month it had been denied again.
“You can make one application and you can make one appeal. We’re toast,” said Bill Newell, RDOS chief administrative officer, in an updated to the board Thursday.
“So, we’re looking at alternatives. I don’t know what they would be.”
The site, which is just above the Campbell Mountain Landfill, was formerly a cattle ranch, and it was on that basis the Agricultural Land Commission turned down the RDOS application.
“The property is both suitable and capable of agriculture in its current state and therefore the ALR portion of the property is an inappropriate place to build the composting facility,” stated the original decision.
The former Sather Ranch was purchased by the RDOS out of foreclosure after the local government scared off another potential buyer by moving to expropriate the land.
Some neighbours opposed the plan, fearing the new composting facility would generate odour, leachate and extra traffic, but the RDOS countered that there are legislated requirements to ensure such issues are managed properly.
The RDOS also suggested a new facility would reduce nuisances associated with an existing – but undersized – composting site at the nearby Campbell Mountain Landfill.
A regional composting facility, along with curbside pickup of organic waste, has been on the books since 2013, but the project has been beset with difficulties after proposed sites in Marron Valley and Summerland were shot down due to local opposition.
The RDOS has said organics and food waste account for about 40% of what’s currently going into local landfills, the life of which would be extended by diverting that material to a composting facility with a price tag in the range of $17 million.
Newell said uncertainty about the fate of a regional composting program has also thrown a wrench into its other solid-waste upgrades, including a plan to redo the entrance to Campbell Mountain Landfill and add a second scale.