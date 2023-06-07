Nearly 80% of thefts from vehicles that were reported to Summerland RCMP detachment in the first quarter of the year involved crooks hunting for precious minerals in exhaust systems.
Sgt. Dave Preston in his first-quarter report to council Monday reported property crime was down 26% year-over-year to 86 calls. A key outlier was thefts from vehicles, which rose from 12 to 19 over that period.
Preston said 15 of those 19 calls were generated by reports of catalytic converters being cut off the undersides of vehicles.
“During that time – January, February, March – a lot of the detachments in surrounding areas experienced a high number of catalytic converts being stolen from vehicles,” said Preston.
Crime analysts “believe that the person or persons responsible for that were out-of-towners, and they’ve done their crime and have now left, so those numbers are expected to drop.”
Violent crime was up 35% to 31 calls in the first quarter quarter.
All told, the 600 calls for service to the Summerland RCMP detachment in the first quarter of 2023 represented a 6% drop from 2022.
Preston said the detachment currently has seven officers on the road, one on light duties and another on maternity leave, but is managing in their absence.
“We can’t remember the last time we ran at a full 100%,” said Preston.
Catalytic converters are part of vehicle exhaust systems and contain precious metals that can then be sold by thieves to unscrupulous scrap dealers.
The number of claims for catalytic converter thefts in the province rose from 89 in 2017 to 1,953 in 2021, according to the most recent data available from the Insurance Corporation of B.C. Claim costs climbed from $357,000 to $4 million over that same period.