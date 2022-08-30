A retired RCMP officer who currently sits as a city councillor in Surrey is hoping to move his political career to Penticton.
Jack Hundial announced Tuesday his intention to seek office in Penticton, where he recently relocated with his family to take a job as an investigator with FortisBC.
His main campaign planks are community safety and affordable housing.
“I want to make sure that everyone in Penticton feels safe, whether you are walking with your family down the street or operating a business here,” said Hundial in a press release.
“We have a social responsibility to ensure that we take care of our most vulnerable, but at the same time preserve what makes Penticton such a jewel and liveable community. As a family, we chose Penticton as our home, where my wife works and our daughter attends school.”
Hundial, who was born and raised in Terrace and retired from the RCMP in 2017 after rising to the rank of staff sergeant, was elected in 2018 as part of the Safe Surrey Coalition, which rode to power on a promise to create a new municipal police force in Surrey. However, he left the coalition in 2019 amid concerns about Mayor Doug McCallum’s handling of the policing transition.
On the web: www.votejack.ca.