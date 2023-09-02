VANCOUVER — Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma says B.C is extending a state of emergency over the ongoing wildfires that have devastated parts of the province. Ma said the two-week extension was needed in case additional extraordinary orders under the Emergency Act are needed to respond to the fires.
“The nature and unpredictability of wildfires we are experiencing this year means that we all need to remain vigilant,” she said.
She told a briefing Thursday that the past couple of days had seen a “positive trend” in the fire fight as communities downgraded evacuation orders, allowing thousands to return home. But she said 4,200 people remained on evacuation order, with 65,000 on evacuation alert.
Recent rain showed the province was “slowly moving past the worst part of this wildfire season,” which is the most severe on record. However, she said the province was far from being in the clear.
The Canadian Press