The victim of a June 29 drowning in Osoyoos Lake has been identified as a married father of two.
Chilliwack man Brad Ker, 31, was playing alone with one of his children in shallow water near Nk’Mip RV Park when friends and family noticed he had gone missing. After a short search, Ker was found unresponsive in the lake nearby. Subsequent efforts to revive him failed.
The BC Coroners Service is investigating.
An online fundraiser meant to support Ker’s wife and two kids had collected $37,000 – easily eclipsing its $30,000 goal – as of Tuesday.