Time is running out for charitable groups to apply for a grant-in-aid from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Such grants are awarded to support the establishment and operation of non-profit organizations serving communities within the RDOS.
“Grants are not provided to subsidize activities that are the responsibility of senior levels of government,” the RDOS said in a press release.
Just six grants-in-aid were awarded for 2021, the largest of which was a $5,500 gift to the Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance, while the smallest was $2,000 for the Penticton Scottish Festival.
The deadline to apply for a grant is Oct. 22 and more information about the process can be found online at www.rdos.bc.ca.