A repeat offender who flipped the bird at police before leading officers on a high-speed chase was sentenced Monday to six months in jail.
Jarrod Renton Roberts, 28, pleaded guilty in provincial court to a single count of dangerous driving in connection with the incident March 31, 2022.
Court heard plain-clothes officers had set up surveillance on a Penticton Avenue home where they knew Roberts was staying in order to arrest him on an outstanding warrant for an alleged breach of a court order.
Officers watched that morning as Roberts got into a truck and drove away from the home.
For 20 minutes, police followed Roberts in unmarked vehicles “without any clear direction,” said Crown counsel Angela Linthorne.
“At that point, it appeared that Mr. Roberts noticed the police following him because he gestured towards one of the officers with a middle finger,” she continued.
An officer in a marked police vehicle then tried to pull over Roberts on Highway 97 near Fairview Road, sparking a chase.
“The truck did not stop, and increased its speed, entering oncoming lanes of traffic on the busy highway to flee from the police,” said Linthorne.
The chase resumed briefly on Highway 97 towards Summerland before it was called off again due to safety concerns.
Roberts was arrested a few hours later when he returned to the home on Penticton Avenue in the passenger seat of another vehicle.
The six-month sentence, along with a one-year driving prohibition, was a joint submission of Crown and defence.
Linthorne noted 14 prior convictions on Roberts’ record, but none for driving offences.
Defence counsel James Pennington offered no explanation for his client’s actions, but pointed out the warrant under which police sought to arrest Roberts that day was issued three months before the chase.
“They’d seen him there (at the home) and never made any attempt whatsoever to execute the warrant, although they had ample opportunity,” said Pennington.
“You can’t say that he’s been avoiding justice when he looks justice in the eye and that (gesture) gets done.”
Roberts, who addressed the court from the Okanagan Regional Correctional Centre where he’s been held since finishing an unrelated sentence in Alberta, offered no explanation, either.
“I would like to go home to my kid. I’m just trying to do what I can to stay on track and not be back in here,” said Roberts.
“You could stop flipping the bird to the cops and attracting their attention,” replied Judge Greg Koturbash.
“That might be a start.”