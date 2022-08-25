An information session is planned for next week for people interested in running for one of nine rural seats on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The session, which will offer in-person and electronic viewing options, is set for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m., at the RDOS main office at 101 Martin St. in Penticton.
“Participants will learn more about the role of an elected official. Regional district staff will be available to answer questions,” the RDOS said in a press release.
For more information, visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca or phone chief elections officer Christy Malden at 250-490-4146.