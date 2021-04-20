MP Richard Cannings and the NDP are taking credit for some of the new programs in the 2021 federal budget tabled Monday afternoon.
“The last year has proven that when Canadians send New Democrats to Ottawa, we may not get credit, but we get results,” said Cannings, who represents South Okanagan-West Kootenay, in a press release.
The two-term MP criticized parts of the budget that apparently leaves it to average Canadians to pick up the tab while the “ultra-wealthy” benefit.
“This budget has no wealth tax, no excess profit tax, and consultation instead of action on tax havens reform. The Liberals say the right things about progressive policy and substantive change, but then revert to protecting the interests of wealthy Canadians,” said Cannings.
“On the other hand, I was very happy to see $10/day childcare in the budget. That’s something that the NDP has campaigned on for years and will make a huge difference to working couples across the country.”
Cannings was also pleased to see a new two-year, $101-million commitment to help Canada’s wine industry adapt to rapidly changing conditions, and a change to disaster relief programs that will lower the threshold for smaller projects to $1 million.