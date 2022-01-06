Nearly a year after a Penticton city councillor raised concerns about how the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen bills taxpayers for its internal overhead costs, the board on Thursday adopted a new policy that aims to put fairness and transparency at the forefront.
But a handful of board members still aren’t sure the policy has it right.
Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen noted several “anomalies” under which the RDOS is billing for overhead on capital projects that are being financed by debt and haven’t even gotten off the ground yet. He cited as an example a planned $3.2-million rehabilitation of the Oliver Arena, for which the RDOS is budgeting an $80,000 administration charge.
“All the expenses by staff are charged to that capital project. The administration fee is on top of that,” said Johansen.
“It’s basically overhead that the RDOS has, so what you’re doing is borrowing to pay overhead. You would never borrow to pay operational costs.”
Picking up on that theme, “It almost feels like the way were looking at it is we’re using projects to fund the operation of the organization,” said Subrina Monteith, the director for Area I (Skaha West/Kaleden/Apex)
“What if we have no projects? Then what happens to the budget?”
There’s more.
On the operational side, the RDOS is budgeting an $8,800 administrative charge to oversee a $350,000 contract with the City of Penticton to provide fire protection to the West Bench.
In the emergency planning budget, the RDOS has set aside $48,000 for an administrative charge, alongside $125,000 in staff salaries and wages.
Even the RDOS’ annual contribution to the Okanagan Basin Water Board, worth $726,000, carries an $18,000 administration charge with it.
In response to directors’ concerns, RDOS finance manager Jim Zaffino, who has been in the position for about a year, said taxpayers have to shell out for the local government’s services one way or another.
“All (the policy) really is is it’s a way to match the work with the expense,” said Zaffino.
The policy, which nonetheless received board approval, is complex and features six different tiers of administrative charges based on a project or service’s total cost
Zaffino said the whole point of the exercise was to establish a clear system for attributing costs.
“You need a consistent formula so it’s not arbitrary,” he said.
The new policy emerged from a request made by Penticton council in early 2021 after Frank Regehr became concerned about the overhead charges while serving as one of the city’s representatives on the RDOS board.
Built into the new policy is a requirement it be reviewed every four years, with the first such look due in 2023 when a new board will have been elected.
The current board on Thursday also gave first reading to the 2022 budget and pre-approval to six time-sensitive requests, including hiring a new full-time building and bylaw officer and part-time accountant, plus replacing a section of the North Naramata watermain, completing an assessment of the Meadow Valley aquifer and ordering a master plan for the Okanagan Falls sewer system.
All told, the RDOS tax requisition for 2022 is budgeted to climb 8% to $22.2 million.
Penticton’s share would rise 5% to $2.3 million, which would see the average property owner’s annual contribution to the RDOS climb by about $7 to $106.
Summerland’s share would climb 8% to $790,00, which would cost the average property owner in that community $129, up from $117.
Rural areas are facing similar increases.
In Area D (Skaha East/OK Falls), the total requisition is budgeted to rise 7% to $2.8 million, costing the average property owner $1,064.
In Area E (Naramata), the requisition is slated to rise 11% to $2.4 million, resulting in an average tax bill of $1,521.
In Area F (Okanagan Lake West/West Bench), the requisition would rise 4% to $1.4 million, lifting the average tax bill to $1,234.
In Area G (rural Keremeos/Hedley), the requisition is set to increase by just 2%, nudging up the average tax bill to $583.
And in Area I, the requisition would rise 35%, pumping up the average tax bill to $1,121.
With first reading complete, the budget will now be sent out for public consultation with adoption tentatively set for March 3.