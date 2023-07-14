If you like art, but don’t enjoy galleries so much, an event this coming Saturday in downtown Penticton might seem like a breath of fresh air.
Visual artists from around the region are planning to turn Gyro Park into a giant, open-air gallery where visitors can chat with the creators, look at their work and buy pieces to take home for as little as $30.
One of the aims of the show is to make art a bit more accessible, according to Robin Robertson, who’s helping organize the event on behalf of the South Okanagan-Similkameen chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists.
“Galleries can be intimidating so we have moved under the trees and welcome folks of every age, stage and level of art experience,” she said in an email.
“Many folks don’t feel comfortable going into galleries, especially if they have not bought art in the past or they may think it is not OK to just browse or they think they must know something about the art on display.”
The local artists’ chapter has hosted shows before and its members have works in galleries across the world, but this will be its first Art in the Park event. The open-air exhibition runs from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. and there is no cost to attend.