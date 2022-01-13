The Okanagan Regional Library has launched a reading contest for adults.
Following the success of last summer’s adult reading club, the library is now running the New Year, New You challenge.
The challenge requires the completion of simple tasks over the course of eight weeks to create new healthy habits and win prizes.
Each week introduces a new theme (reflect, rest, nourish, gratitude, create, move, grow, connect) with related tasks to complete and book suggestions.
Participants must have a valid ORL membership card, which can be obtained online or at an ORL library branch. The challenge can be completed through Beanstack, a website and app, or by completing a paper-based reading tracker that can be picked up at local branches. All registered participants will be eligible to win prizes.
The challenge runs to Feb. 28.
Visit orl.bc.ca/challenge for more information, book lists and prize information.