Editor’s note: This is the fourth installment in an eight-week series profiling a selection of Penticton’s heritage structures that speak to the unique attributes and human history behind the buildings. The articles also complement the current exhibit at the Penticton Museum, Made Right Here, which will be on display until the new year.
The CPR/KVR station on Hastings Avenue is reminiscent to me of a time when Penticton was once the hub of transportation in the South Okanagan in the early 20th Century.
Stagecoaches and horse-drawn freighters hauling goods and equipment to the mines bustled about the steamship docks on Okanagan Lakeshore. With this busy traffic the Kettle Valley Railway built a station in the winter of 1911-12.
This was known as Lakeshore Station. It was located where the parking lot for the hotels are. Boxcars and freight arrived here by barge, passengers came by steam ship (paddlewheelers) such as the S.S. Aberdeen, Okanagan and Sicamous.
By May 1915, railway passenger service connected Penticton to the Kootenays and Alberta to the east, and to the west Vancouver and the whole wide world. Passenger trains would arrive at South Penticton, and back down the Town Line to the Lakeshore Station to connect with the passenger ships.
While the lake boat passenger service was finished by 1936, passengers still used this location until 1941 when the Hastings Avenue station was built. The new station was built in Tudor style (also known as Hunt Club) and was put into passenger service in 1941.
This saved an hour's time from backing the train to the Lakeshore location and returning out again to continue east or westbound. It was said that the Tudor style station with its steep roof was designed to tolerate the heavy snow loads of the mountains. But, the legend goes, someone back east in CPR headquarters thought Penticton got heavy snow and that Revelstoke did not. Consequently, the two new stations got switched; we got the Revelstoke station and they got Penticton's flat-roofed building.
Passenger service ended Jan. 17, 1964. The last train on the Carmi Subdivision was June 1973 when ironically it was a steam train used in the CBC documentary, “The National Dream.” Thus ended the KVR/CPR connection to the east.
Once over 400 people worked for the railway in Penticton. As a divisional point we had a roundhouse, icehouse, maintenance of way and section crews here. The railway served canneries, packing houses and sawmills.
The final train to leave Penticton was May 9, 1989, and with that, train service to Penticton became a memory.