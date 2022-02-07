The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
11:48 a.m. Yorkton Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
12:22 p.m. Weyerhaeuser Road, Okanagan Falls. Minor fire.
4:16 p.m. Industrial Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:39 p.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
5:11 p.m. Park Place, Osoyoos. Alarm.
5:45 p.m. Highland Place, Penticton. Public service.
7:20 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Summerland. Alarm.
7:43 p.m. Highway 97, Kaleden. Motor-vehicle incident.
Monday
12:13 a.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response (OD).
2:24 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Car fire.
3:37 a.m. Churchill Avenue, Penticton. Car fire.
4:24 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response (OD).
4:25 a.m. Van Horne Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
5:19 a.m. Lakehead Campsite, Osoyoos. Chimney fire.