A truck driver is dead after his vehicle left Highway 3 east of Osoyoos on Tuesday night, according to the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department.
The volunteer service said it was called out just after 7 p.m. to the crash scene near Observatory Road, an approximate 10-kilometre drive from downtown Osoyoos, where the westbound semi-trailer had gone off the highway and over an embankment.
“Firefighters extinguished a brush fire which was a result of the incident,” said the AMFD in a press release.
“Our medical responders and technical rescue team were also on scene. A high-angle rope rescue was required to bring the driver to the roadside” to a waiting ambulance.
Police have released no information about the crash.