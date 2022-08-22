Drivers heading east on the Okanagan Connector were still experiencing delays Monday – three days after a truck fire brought traffic to a complete halt.
A transport truck hauling lumber caught fire around 5 p.m. on Friday near Brenda Mine and left both eastbound lanes closed for approximately eight hours and motorists fuming about the slow response.
One lane of eastbound traffic was reopened Saturday morning and the arrangement was still in place as of Monday afternoon with the next update expected Tuesday morning.
The traffic chaos caught the attention of Penticton MLA Dan Ashton, who took to Twitter to note the Okanagan Connector is a “major B.C. highway” and there “must be better communication” during such incidents.