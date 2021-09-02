There were 69 new cases of COVID-19 recorded last week in Penticton, which isn’t the only South Okanagan community dealing with a surge, according to fresh data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Penticton’s tally for the week of Aug. 22-28 was up from 43 the week before. The number of new cases has been rising steadily since none were reported the week of July 11-17.
Oliver-Osoyoos recorded 53 new cases last week, compared to 22 the week before.
Summerland saw 11 new cases last week, up from just two the previous week.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters this week that B.C. is now experiencing “a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” with the majority of new cases arising in people who haven’t had two jabs.
As of Aug. 31, approximately 75% of Penticton residents over the age of 12 had been fully vaccinated, according to the BCCDC. Summerland stood at 76% and Oliver-Osoyoos at 75%. The provincial average is 78%.