James Palanio was re-elected chair of the Okanagan Skaha School District, Monday.
Palanio, who was nominated by fellow trustee Dave Stathers, was acclaimed to the position that he's held for the past three years.
Shelley Clarke, who decisively topped the polls on Oct. 15 when she was re-elected a fourth time, is returning to the position of vice-chair. She too was acclaimed. Clarke's nomination came from Tracy Van Raes.
If an election is required it's conducted by a secret ballot of the seven board members.
The board which will be in office until November 2026 has very little change. Six trustees were re-elected while the seventh, Kathy Pierre, did not seek re-election. Pierre was at Monday's meeting with her family and was presented with a plaque by superintendent Todd Manual.
"I want you to know how much you were appreciated," long-serving trustee Linda Van Alphen said. "You brought so much to the table, a lot of wisdom and I appreciate it so much."
Former SD67 employee Karen Botsford, a member of the finance department, is the only new face. She represents the communities of Naramata (where she resides), West Bench, Kaleden and the Penticton Indian Band.