On Monday, Dec. 19, just after 5 a.m. a Merritt RCMP frontline officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle parked at the rest area near Hamilton road. The member was driving a marked police vehicle and activated their police lights to notify the occupant(s) of their presence.
The RCMP member exited their vehicle and approached the black Jeep Cherokee on foot. As the member walked to speak with the driver, the rear passenger side window rolled down and a barrel of a firearm was presented and a shot was fired at the member.
The RCMP member was uninjured, and fired several rounds in return at the vehicle as it fled from the scene at a high rate of speed.