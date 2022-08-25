Police in Penticton are trying to reunite a wedding band found in the Okanagan River channel with its rightful owner.
The ring was discovered Aug. 18 by someone swimming in the channel who then turned it in to the RCMP.
“The ring is a men’s wedding band with the inscription of ‘NOEL LOVES STEPHANIE’ and then a date,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. Dayne Lyons in a press release.
“This may be the one ring to rule them all, and we want to return it.”
The ring’s owner can retrieve it by visiting the Penticton RCMP detachment and identifying the date in the inscription and type of metal used to make the band.