An Osoyoos man and his dog were rescued Monday after their vehicle plunged into the river channel north of Osoyoos Lake.
Just before 10:30 a.m., Osoyoos RCMP along with emergency services from Osoyoos and Oliver responded when the Jeep Cherokee drove off of a dike roadway into channel.
“Although neither the man nor his dog was injured, the man was transported to hospital for a medical assessment while his dog was secured with local animal control,” RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.