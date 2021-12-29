Some grocery store shelves were empty in November as flooding in southern B.C. destroyed highways and cut off retailers here from their suppliers in the Lower Mainland.
As shoppers scrambled to find staples like milk, bread and produce, Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki issued a plea Nov. 17 for people to only buy what they needed.
“Food shortages are here for a little bit but they're only going to be for a few days. There are other areas where we can get our foodstuffs and all our other needs from,” said Vassilaki.
"People shouldn't be worried about the lack of food or the necessities of life coming to us. I beg them not to hoard, there's no need to do that."
But besides encountering empty shelves or having trouble travelling, most residents of the South Okanagan were spared the worst effects of the floods. The same can’t be said of Princeton, where about five blocks of the downtown core were inundated with flood waters from the Tulameen and Similkameen Rivers.
Cleanup work will likely take years and the town has been in discussions with the B.C. government about setting up camp-style accommodations for approximately 100 people who can’t go home anytime soon.
The damage was just as bad in the rural area surrounding Princeton, where officials from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen examined 460 properties and found damage on 104 of them.
Mark Petry, manager of building and enforcement for the RDOS, told a Dec. 17 press conference the heaviest damage was seen in the communities of Tulameen and Coalmont, which have a few hundred permanent residents between them.
“The amount of mud and debris that ended up in some of these homes was unbelievable. It was like a mudslide and an earthquake all at the same time,” said Petry.
“Some of the water lines on the front doors were upwards of five or six feet (high), and really it’s amazing, as far as I know, that no one was injured or killed. It’s a small miracle.”
The flooding came about five months after B.C. cooked under a heat dome that saw temperature records fall right across the province. That included Penticton, which set recorded its highest-ever daytime temperature when the mercury reached 44.2 C on June 30.
Once the heat wave finally ended, the forest fires started.
The most notable in this area was the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire, which charred approximately 20,000 hectares – 200 square kilometres – in the hills east of Oliver and Osoyoos after flaring to life July 19.
At the height of the emergency in late July, approximately 2,300 properties were under evacuation order or alert in an area that extended approximately 35 kilometres from Highway 97 east to Highway 33, and roughly 20 kilometres from Oliver south to the Canada-U.S. border.
Just one home was reported lost in the blaze.
At the time, crews were already grappling with the Thomas Creek wildfire, which lit up July 11 in the hills approximately 1.5 kilometres east of Skaha Lake near the midway point of McLean Creek Road.
Hundreds more properties were put on evacuation order or alert because of that fire, which eventually grew to 10,600 hectares.
As large as those fires were, they paled in comparison to even larger blazes elsewhere in the province and prompted the BC Wildfire Service to call in help from Mexico, Australia and the Canadian Armed Forces.