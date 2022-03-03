Local taxpayers would shell out $110,000 per year to have the Penticton Indian Band look after operation and maintenance of the trail that runs along the Okanagan River Channel, according to terms of a deal that’s nearing final approval.
The tripartite agreement between the City of Penticton, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and PIB was ratified Thursday by the RDOS board. The PIB has already signed off, so the deal just needs Penticton city council’s stamp of approval to make it official.
The agreement covers approximately six kilometres of trail, which runs through the PIB reserve, between the Okanagan Lake Dam and Wright’s Beach on Skaha Lake.
The trail is popular with walkers and joggers and hugs the river channel, which is one of the city’s most popular summer tourist attractions and generates tons of garbage each year.
“It’s similar to an agreement we had back in 2013 to 2018,” said Bill Newell, RDOS chief administrative officer, as he described the deal to the board.
“What this one proposes is that the Penticton Indian Band provide the maintenance services and sort of the bylaw enforcement services with their Guardians that would go up and down the channel trail, and that it would be the City of Penticton and the regional district that would pay for the annual maintenance fee, which is estimated at $110,000,” explained Newell.
“If there’s anything as far as a capital improvement, that would be something that comes back to each of the parties to determine if they want to fund it or not.”
The RDOS has included $55,000 in its regional trails budget to cover its share.
The board approved the agreement by a 16-3 vote without any debate. Opposing votes were cast by Directors George Bush, Manfred Bauer and Rick Knodel, all of whom represent areas outside Penticton.
The last maintenance agreement carried just a $14,000 annual cost for each of the local governments and was negotiated after the PIB threatened to charge people $2 to float the channel to help recoup its costs for cleanup and maintenance.